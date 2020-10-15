Betty (Greco Inserra) Roemer 1936 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mrs. Elizabeth J. "Betty" Roemer, 84, passed away unexpectedly, with loving family by her side, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Betty was born in Utica, September 18, 1936, a daughter of the late Robert G. Greco and Mary Josephine (Zottolla Greco) Romanelli. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of TR Proctor High School. She later attended SUNY College, where she became a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor's Degree.
At one time, Betty was married to Richard Inserra and from that union, had her three beloved children. In 1977, Betty was joined in marriage to Carl E. Roemer and they have enjoyed a marriage of over 43 years.
In the early days of her career, Betty was employed at the Ilion Nursing Home, the Charles T. Sitrin Home and later became a Nursing Home Surveyor for the NYS Department of Health, inspecting nursing homes in fourteen counties. She retired in 1994.
In her younger years, Betty was an avid golfer. She was a lifelong lover of animals and had a very special connection with them, especially rescue animals. Betty the "Cat lady", will be sadly missed by her many feline friends at home and in the neighborhood.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; three children, Richard Inserra, of Austin, TX, Debra and her husband, Dr. Orazio Gilliberti, of Wayne, NJ and Anthony Inserra and Liz Clark, of Watertown; beloved grandchildren, Dr. Francesca Giliberti, JD, Anthony Giliberti, Esq. and R.J. Inserra; many beloved cousins; and her longtime friend and confidant, Marie Giglio.
Betty's family will honor her in a private ceremony and entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. During these difficult times of limited socialization, please consider leaving a message of sympathy online, as this is a great source of comfort to the family.
In memory of Betty, please consider donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society at stevens-swan.org
