Beverly C. Westcott 1927 - 2019

NEW HARTFORD - Beverly C. Westcott, 91, formerly of Plattsburgh, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home with her loving family by her side.

Beverly was born in Utica on August 18, 1927, a daughter of Carl L. and Lois M. (Becktel) Cramer. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a 1945 graduate of Utica Free Academy. At Grace Episcopal Church, Utica, on May 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to Howard D. Westcott, a blessed union of 57 years until his death in 2003. Beverly and Howard relocated to Plattsburgh, where she worked with her husband in the operation of H. D. Westcott Auto Electric Co. She later worked at the Fineburg Library at SUNY Plattsburgh and retired in 1989 after 23 years with the Peru School District on the South Side of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base. In her spare time, she volunteered at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Throughout her life, Beverly enjoyed boating and camping, skiing at Whiteface Mountain and going to Myrtle Beach.

Beverly is survived by a daughter, Barbara Cain and husband, Timothy, of Marcy; a son, Mark H. Westcott and Jeannette A. Westcott, of Baltimore, MD; three grandsons, Christopher Cain, of Utica, Daniel Cain and his fiancée, Brianna Uliasz, of Mt. Royal, NJ and Mitchell Cain, of Jersey City, NJ; nieces and nephews, Ron Cramer, of Stittville, Mark and Lisa Cramer, of Whitesboro, Todd and Colleen Cramer, of Syracuse, Dale and Michele Cramer, of Utica and Kelly Pritchard, of Whitesboro. Beverly was predeceased by a brother, Ronald W. Cramer, in 2002.

Mrs. Westcott's funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 from the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd, N. Utica. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica. Calling hours at the funeral home are Monday (today) from 4-6.

Those so wishing may make donations to the Presbyterian Home in Beverly's memory.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Maple Wing of the Presbyterian Home, especially Becky, for all the loving care given to Beverly.

Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019