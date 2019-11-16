|
|
Beverly June Atwell 1924 - 2019
COLD BROOK – Beverly June Atwell, 95, formerly Main Street, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community, Utica.
Beverly was born in Watertown on October 22, 1924, the youngest of Henry and Harriet Ray's five children. Beverly was a working mother, employed by various colleges at Griffiss Air Force Base for over 20 years. Bev served as a Sunday school teacher at the Cold Brook United Methodist Church and as an avid bowler, enjoyed participating in the Senior League in Barneveld.
She was married to Henry Atwell for over 50 years. Her primary role over those 50 years was to keep Henry in line and stop him from being facetious. Henry preceded her in death in 2015.
Beverly was the mother of seven children, two of which preceded her, Pamela and Patricia. She is survived by Marcia Howe and Debbie Walker, of Lewes, DE, Cindy (Zeke) Zamorski, Clemson, SC, Susan Atwell (Matt LaFontaine), Delanson, NY and Douglas Atwell (Wendy Milot), of Franklin, MA. She also leaves her adored grandchildren, Bethany and Jonathan Walker, William, Andrew and Adam Zamorski, Gillian, Hilary and Gerald Hext, Connor Prendergast and Henry Atwell; great-grandchildren, Sidone, Jonathan (JJ) Walker and Nolan Zamorski; her dear special friend, Bob Newman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 12:00 noon. Please join the family prior to the service commencing at 10:00 a.m., to share memories and condolences.
The family would like to thank the Masonic Care Community staff for their love, care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made through donations to the Poland Public Library. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019