Beverly M. (Dawes) Kearney 1935 - 2019

DEERFIELD - Beverly M. (Dawes) Kearney, 83, of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.

Beverly was born in Utica on August 14, 1935, the daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Bryden) Dawes. She was a 1953 graduate from Clinton High School. She then attended St. Luke's Memorial Hospital Nursing School and graduated in 1957. On July 20, 1957, in St. Mary's Church in Clinton, she married William F. Kearney. They shared a wonderful 55 year marriage until his passing on April 18, 2013. Her nursing career began on the OB floor of St. Luke's Hospital. Later, her career brought her to a position as charge nurse of a proprietary home on Oxford Road and she was then employed for five years at the Presbyterian Home. After her time there, Beverly was employed as a nurse for the Oneida County Public Health Nursing Service for 25 years, until her retirement.

Beverly loved to bake cookies and pies for all occasions and was known as the "Cookie Lady". She would bake and bring in delicious treats everywhere she went, especially to the Central Association for the Blind (CABVI). She was a member of St. Peter's Church and their bereavement team and would often bake for the church's fund raisers. Bev and Bill were members of the Cedar Lake Club for over 50 years. They looked forward every summer to spending time at their camp with family and friends. She was a special lady to everyone who knew her.

Beverly is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Christine Kearney, of Deerfield, Linda Kearney Keever and Dr. Nathan Keever, of Hamilton and Ellen and David Kolek, of Deerfield; her son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Lynn Kearney, of Westport, CT; eight grandchildren, William Keever, Sean Wlock, Kevin Kearney, Caroline Kearney, Zachary Kolek, Robert Keever, Katherine Keever and Rylee Kolek; and one great-grandchild, Sean Michael Wlock. Beverly is also survived by three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Barbara Rogers, Judy and Fred Wollin and Dulcie and Terry White; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Judith Dawes, Gary and Debbie Dawes and Michael and Christine Dawes; and her in-laws, Paul and Barbara Kearney. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Beverly was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Carl Jensen; and two brothers-in-law, Rix Rogers and Joseph Kearney. She will be truly missed by her canine companion and best friend, Savannah.

Beverly's funeral will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd. N. Utica and at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter's Church, North Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her Rite of Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held on Friday evening, April 5, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to CABVI, a place that held a special meaning to Beverly. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

