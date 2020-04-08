|
|
Beverly S. Nuber 1932 - 2020
UTICA - Beverly S. Nuber, 87, of Utica, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was born on July 27, 1932, in Utica, a daughter of the late Emmett and Mildred Walker Stressel and graduated from UFA. Beverly worked for many years and later retired from MetLife. On May 9, 1953, Beverly married Robert F. Nuber in St. Joseph's and St. Patrick's Church and he died on July 25, 1988.
Beverly was a member of St. Mark's Church, Utica. She was also a member of Utica Maennerchor, where she sang in the choir and danced with the Schuhplattle. With her free time, she enjoyed cooking, loved catering to her garden and also enjoyed camping and traveling.
She is survived by her children, David J. Nuber, of Jonesboro, GA and Margaret (Maggie) Nuber, of Alpharetta, GA; daughter-in-law, Debbie Nuber, of Weedsport, NY; several grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Wiggins; sister-in-law, Marian Reed; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Robert Nuber.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Season's Hospice and Palliative Care for all the care and comfort given to Beverly.
Due to the current health concerns from the Coronavirus, the family's services will be private.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court at York Sts., Utica.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020