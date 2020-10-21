Blase J. Chiarello 1934 - 2020
UTICA - Blase "Pooch" Chiarello, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 20, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on March 20, 1934, in Utica, the son of Biagio and Celia (Dell'elce) Chiarello. Blase was a graduate of Proctor High School, Class of 1951 and graduated from Clarkson University in 1956. Blase had a long and successful career at Griffiss Air Force Base as a civil engineer. He was a sitting engineer on several missile defense systems in Alaska and Greenland, retiring in 1989. He went on to be a consultant with Grumman Aerospace.
Blase was joined in marriage with Carol Walker in 1971 and became father to Joseph Alam, Steven Chiarello and Kari Kirkpatrick.
Blase loved horse racing and was part owner of several standard bred horses including Bright Newport, an outstanding trotter. He served on the Mohawk Valley Hospital Board and Nursing Home for 25 years, adding a great measure of stability during hectic years of health care in NYS. He was also active in the Town of Frankfort local affairs serving on the Town Planning Board. Blase spent many happy winters at his second home in Delray Beach, Florida. His greatest joy was being there for his children and grandchildren. His guidance, patience and love contributed to the wonderful adults they've become and he was also very proud of their accomplishments.
Blase is survived by his wife, Carol; his children and their spouses, Joseph and Leslie Alam, Steven and Gail Chiarello and Kari and Dan Kirkpatrick; his grandchildren and their spouses, Keith and Haley Alam, Ryan Alam, Ashley Alam Wertz, Derek and Caitlyn Alam, Daniel Chiarello, Thomas and Kerrie Chiarello, Tyler and Amber Chiarello, Blase Kirkpatrick and Joseph Kirkpatrick; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Dina and Joe Russo, Sharon Gulla and Al and Amy Gulla; many numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn St. John and Lynda and Paul Scata.
Blase was predeceased by his parents; his siblings and in-laws, Alfred (Doc) and Marie (Timmy) Chiarello, Louis Chiarello, Lucy Chiarello and Flora and Dick Gulla; and one special nephew, Shawn Scata.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee Street, Utica. A calling hour will take place prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. Please follow CDC and NYS guidelines with social distancing, facial masks and signing contract tracing forms at the church.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington Street, Rome, NY 13440.
Arrangements are with Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com
