Bonita Carcone-Nagy 1954 - 2019
UTICA/SYLVAN BEACH - Mrs. Bonita Carcone-Nagy, age 64, of Utica, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born on November 11, 1954, in Utica, a daughter of the late Benedict and Kathleen Falatico Carcone and was a graduate of JFK High School. On September 25, 1999, she was married to James Nagy, a blessed union of nineteen years. Bonita was an Independent Insurance Broker representing several insurance companies. Bonita enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing cards. Her passion was her love of family and friends. She especially enjoyed her home in Sylvan Beach. Her memory will remain in our hearts forever, she will be truly missed.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Jim; her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Mike Petronio, of Utica; her cherished granddaughter, Teylor Rose Buck; her siblings, William "Bill" Carcone, Bernard "Bernie" and Doreen Carcone, Barry Carcone and Beverly and Steve Mender; her in-laws, David and Lisa Nagy and Maryanne Nagy; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, especially Linda Verdon. She was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Tinelli, infant sister, Beverly; and her brother, Benny.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday (today) evening from 4-7 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Her funeral will be held on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. from The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. and at 12:00 Noon in St. Mark's Church, Keyes Rd., N. Utica where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Rev. Fr. Mark Pasik. Private interment will be in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Please omit flowers.
The family expresses a sincere thank you to the ICU staff at St. Luke's Hospital.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019