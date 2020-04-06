Home

Bonnie E. Roberts 1941 - 2020
UTICA - Bonnie E. Roberts, 78, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Bonnie was born in Utica on September 10, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn (Plummer) Wehrle. On July 29, 1961, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Utica, Bonnie was united in marriage to Phillip A. Roberts. For many years, she was employed at Lincoln Grammar School. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church. In her spare time, Bonnie enjoyed knitting.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Phillip; a daughter, Laura (Michael) Nadeau, of New Hartford; a son, Phillip Roberts, of Utica; two grandchildren, Kara Nadeau and Sean Nadeau, both of New Hartford; two brothers, William Wehrle, of Phoenix, AZ and Charles Wehrle, of Rapid City, SD; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Billins, of Utica.
Bonnie was predeceased by a brother, Bruce Wehrle; and a sister-in-law, Kay Wehrle.
Services for Mrs. Roberts will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Dilip Kachare and the staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for all the loving care given to Bonnie.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
