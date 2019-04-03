|
Bradford Kenneth Shargani 1983 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Bradford Kenneth Shargani, age 35, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, another victim of an opioid overdose.
He was born in New Hartford, on December 28, 1983, a son of the late Harold Kenneth Gehrig and Laura Wolkowicz Shargani and was educated in local schools.
Brad was employed at various restaurants in the area as a waiter and bartender. He was an intelligent and charismatic person with an outgoing personality. He will be sadly missed by his dear family. In the end, Brad gave the ultimate sacrifice, "The Gift of Life" as he donated his organs to those in need.
Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, F. Thomas "Tom" and Susan Gehrig, of Holland Patent; his sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Frank Zito, of Whitesboro; his aunt and uncles, Barbara and Nick LoGalbo, of Clinton and Mathew J. Wolkowicz, of Deerfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves a dear friend, Joseph Chapadeau, of Utica.
All are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10:00 a.m., in Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church, Main St., NY Mills, with the Rev. Arthur Krawczenko officiating.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Brad, the family asks for donations to the Insight House to help victims of the Opioid Crises or consider becoming an organ donor to those in need.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of the ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their diligent care and concern at this most difficult time.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019