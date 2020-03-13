|
|
Bradley Grogan 1933 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT, NY - Bradley Grogan, 86, of Holland Patent, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Abraham House, Rome.
He was born on May 31, 1933, in Holland Patent, a son of the late John and Delia (Williams) Grogan. He attended Holland Patent Schools.
Mr. Grogan owned and operated Bradley's Refrigeration, Holland Patent for over 45 years. Through his many years in business, he had the opportunity to meet and become friends with many local people in his hometown. He was affectionately referred to as "Uncle Brad" by many.
In his younger years, he enjoyed water skiing, snowmobiling, playing softball and basketball. He enjoyed draft horses (pulling horses). He was a devout christian and an avid reader of the Bible. He also was an avid SU Basketball and New York Yankees fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Jane Garrett, of Rome; a son, Scott (Mary) Grogan, of Herkimer; his grandchildren, Mike (Kim) Garrett, Matt Garrett and Sarah Grogan, great-grandchildren, Michael Bradley Garrett and Macy and Levi Garrett; a brother, Jack Grogan, of Holland Patent; sisters, Elizabeth Wheeler, of Utica, Eleanor Evans, of Remsen and Nancy Debiase, of Marcy; a sister-in-law, Joan Grogan, of FL; also many nieces, nephews and many very special friends. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Paul; his brothers, Edward, Kline and Carl Grogan; and sisters, Frances Grogan and Rosellen Neiman.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care nurses and staff and the Abraham House, Rome, for the wonderful care that Bradley received during his illness.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Rome Abraham House, Hospice & Palliative Care or the Star Ambulance in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020