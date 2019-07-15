Bradley K. Kelsey 1956 - 2019

NY MILLS - Mr. Bradley K. Kelsey, 63, of NY Mills, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Bradley was born in Utica, on February 25, 1956, the son of Kenneth S. and Edna Ruth (Widrick) Kelsey. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. For many years, Bradley was employed with St. Luke's Memorial Hospital in New Hartford. He was an avid NY Rangers fan, never missing a game and also enjoyed golf, bowling and loved cars. Bradley was a former member of Olivet Presbyterian Church in Utica.

Mr. Kelsey is survived by three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sharon St. John and Dick Kovach, of VA, Patricia Zinicola, of GA and Aimee and Chris Devins, of Utica; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Marshall Stewart Kelsey, of WA and Kevin John and Theresa Kelsey, of FL; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Edna.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Bradley's Life on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. His burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Bradley's name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

