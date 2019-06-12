|
|
Bradley T. Lines 1924 - 2019
UTICA - Bradley T. Lines, 95, of Utica, NY, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home.
He was born on April 2, 1924 in Jefferson, NY, the son of Alvin and Mae (Dart) Lines. Bradley graduated from Jefferson High School in 1943. He attended Western Maryland College in 1943 - 44 and attended Hartwick College Seminary. He was ordained at the Community Church of Columbus. PA on April 25, 1955. He completed his education and received his BA from the University of New Hampshire in 1962. He served parishes in Hop Bottom, PA, Columbus, PA, Milton, NH, Moravia, NY and, his final parish before retiring, in Hornell, NY.
Bradley was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta (Welch) Lines; his sister, Lillian (Buell) Goss; and daughter-in-law, Susan Lines.
He is survived by his loving family, including children: sons, Arthur (Julie), Willard (Nancy), Marcus Terry (Rita) and Bradley, Jr. (Diane); daughter, Robin Randall (Walter); grandchildren, Matthew Randall (Kim), Patti Randall, Jeffrey Lines, Marcus Alan Lines, Bradley T. Lines, III and Tiffany Lines, Christopher and Melissa Saxton, kids Brayden, Hayleigh, Kaitylyn, Matthew Saxton and fiancée, Olivia Lopez, children Isaac and Silas; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Randall, Ava Jean Lines.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019, in Tompkins Memorial Chapel on the campus of the Masonic Care Community, 2160 Bleecker St., Utica NY.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell NY, with Memorial Services to follow at 4:00 PM. A private burial will be conducted following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bradley's name to the .
Arrangements in Utica made by Scala & Roefaro Funeral Homes, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica, NY 13501.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019