Brenda M. Hatton 1950 - 2020EARLVILLE - Brenda M. Hatton, 70, of Baldwin Station Rd., passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, NY.She was born on June 30, 1950 in Oneida, NY, a daughter of James and Irene Kingsbury Judd and was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School. On August 19, 1972, Brenda married Roger C. Hatton in Eaton, a loving union of 48 years. Brenda had been a teacher's aide and custodian for the Sherburne-Earlville Central School District until retiring in 2005. She was also a volunteer for the Bargain Basket, Earlville.She enjoyed bowling and golf. Her greatest joy was attending her grandsons' activities which would fulfill her whole day.Surviving are her husband, Roger; children, Danielle and Jarodd Goedel, of Sherburne and Dean and Kate Hatton, of Earlville; her beloved grandchildren, Mason and Parker Goedel and Henry Hatton; sisters, Barbara Dominique, of New Hartford and Bonita Patch, of Kansas; and sister-in-law, Elaine (Lee "Joe") Mason, of Earlville. Also surviving are many nieces, including Doreen (Bruce) Bates, of North Norwich; nephews, cousins and in-laws.She was predeceased by four brothers, Robert, Richard, Roger and Ronald Judd.Friends were invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, on Wednesday, October 21. Graveside services are private in Willcox Cemetery, Smyrna.Contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.