Brenda M. Hatton 1950 - 2020
EARLVILLE - Brenda M. Hatton, 70, of Baldwin Station Rd., passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, NY.
She was born on June 30, 1950 in Oneida, NY, a daughter of James and Irene Kingsbury Judd and was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School. On August 19, 1972, Brenda married Roger C. Hatton in Eaton, a loving union of 48 years. Brenda had been a teacher's aide and custodian for the Sherburne-Earlville Central School District until retiring in 2005. She was also a volunteer for the Bargain Basket, Earlville.
She enjoyed bowling and golf. Her greatest joy was attending her grandsons' activities which would fulfill her whole day.
Surviving are her husband, Roger; children, Danielle and Jarodd Goedel, of Sherburne and Dean and Kate Hatton, of Earlville; her beloved grandchildren, Mason and Parker Goedel and Henry Hatton; sisters, Barbara Dominique, of New Hartford and Bonita Patch, of Kansas; and sister-in-law, Elaine (Lee "Joe") Mason, of Earlville. Also surviving are many nieces, including Doreen (Bruce) Bates, of North Norwich; nephews, cousins and in-laws.
She was predeceased by four brothers, Robert, Richard, Roger and Ronald Judd.
Friends were invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, on Wednesday, October 21. Graveside services are private in Willcox Cemetery, Smyrna.
Contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
.