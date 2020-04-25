|
Brenda M. Winston 1957 - 2020
UTICA - Brenda M. Winston, passed away on April 23, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
She was born and raised in Utica, where she attended local schools and graduated from UFA. Brenda was a long time employee at MVHS from where she retired. Brenda embraced the titles Mom and Mema, as her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her children, Johnnie (Joslyn) Winston, Jr., Chantell (Lang) Meas, Lori Winston and Michael Winston; six grandchildren, Mekhi and Mekenzee Meas, Meguiel and Carmello Moreno and Hayleigh and Ty Winston; sisters, Ruth Bogert and Edna Zupkas; and the entire Winston family, whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Johnnie Winston, Sr.; her parents, Herbert and Christine Bogert; sister, Christine Viccars; and brother-in-law, Richard Zupkas.
The family offers heartfelt thanks to UFD and UPD for their assistance during this difficult time.
Due to health concerns, there are no public calling hours and services will be private. Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court Street, Utica, NY 13502.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020