Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
1123 Court Street
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1163
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Winston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda M. Winston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda M. Winston Obituary
Brenda M. Winston 1957 - 2020
UTICA - Brenda M. Winston, passed away on April 23, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
She was born and raised in Utica, where she attended local schools and graduated from UFA. Brenda was a long time employee at MVHS from where she retired. Brenda embraced the titles Mom and Mema, as her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her children, Johnnie (Joslyn) Winston, Jr., Chantell (Lang) Meas, Lori Winston and Michael Winston; six grandchildren, Mekhi and Mekenzee Meas, Meguiel and Carmello Moreno and Hayleigh and Ty Winston; sisters, Ruth Bogert and Edna Zupkas; and the entire Winston family, whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Johnnie Winston, Sr.; her parents, Herbert and Christine Bogert; sister, Christine Viccars; and brother-in-law, Richard Zupkas.
The family offers heartfelt thanks to UFD and UPD for their assistance during this difficult time.
Due to health concerns, there are no public calling hours and services will be private. Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court Street, Utica, NY 13502.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -