Brett Phillips 1958 - 2019
In loving memory of Brett Phillips:
YORKVILLE - Born, April 1, 1958 and passed on to Heaven, September 27 2019. Brett passed in the comfort of his own home, peacefully, Friday afternoon.
Services will be held, Friday morning, 11 AM, at Mohawk Valley Church, 9427 Maynard Dr., Marcy NY 13403. Flowers and cards can be sent to the church. Donations are welcome.
Funeral services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery after services.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
