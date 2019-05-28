Home

Brian H. Menard Obituary
Brian H. Menard
LIVERPOOL - Brian H, Menard, 60, formerly of Main St., Boonville and Kotary Rd., Fish Creek, passed away at his residence, while under the loving care of his wife and family, on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Brian was the husband of Kathy (Beha) Menard and son of the late Albert and Eleanor (Saladin) Menard. He graduated from Whitesboro High School, Class of 1976. For thirty eight years, he was employed, in sales and purchasing, at Utica Valley Electric Supply, Inc., Yorkville.
His funeral will be, Saturday, at 10:30 AM, at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville and at 11:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, West Leyden, with interment to follow in St. Peter's & Paul's Cemetery, Fish Creek. Calling hours are Friday 1-6 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, West Leyden, NY 13489.
www.trainorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019
