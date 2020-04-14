Home

Brian R. Broedel


1949 - 2020
Brian R. Broedel Obituary
Brian R. Broedel 1949 - 2020
POLAND - Brian R. Broedel, 70, of Poland, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, 2020.
He was born on July 28, 1949 in Utica, NY, a son of the late Robert and Margaret Parry Broedel. Brian was a graduate of Clinton High School and attended Morrisville College for a short time. He proudly served his country when he was drafted by the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was formerly united in marriage to Wendy Gee and the two were blessed with a daughter, Kelly Anne. Brian was employed at Broadacres Nursing Home, Deerfield, until it's closure. He then accepted a position with the St. Luke's Home, Utica, until his retirement in 2014. Brian's true passion in life was spending time with his family and friends. He spent much of his earlier life playing golf and grew to love the game of soccer. He was a true Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching sporting events every chance he had.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Meg Broedel, whom he cherished. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Foote and her husband, Rob, of Holland Patent, as well as his four grandchildren, Caden, Carlee, Corinne and Colin; a brother, Scott Broedel, of West Palm Beach, FL; and a sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Norman Wright, of Brockport. He also leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Lucy.
Brian treasured his Sunday tradition of spending time with his daughter and her family. Anyone who knew Brian knew him as a "good guy" that loved to tell jokes. He took a genuine interest in others and the simple details of each life he came to know. His selfless devotion is something to be admired and his legacy of being a "Papa" to all who knew him will never be forgotten.
Funeral services are private and there are no calling hours. Interment, with Military Honors, will take place in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Clinton.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College Street, Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
