Bruce Allan Cook 1952 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Mr. Bruce Allan Cook, 67, of Frankfort, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Little Falls, on May 27, 1952, the son of the late Samuel and Bertha Snyder Cook. He attended Fort Plain Schools and graduated from Fort Plain High School with the Class of 1971. He married Delores Coniguliaro on June 16, 1973, in St. Mary's Church in Frankfort, by Father Lamanna.
Bruce was employed as a Lead Man for Union Fork & Hoe Co. for 32 years, until his retirement in 2007.
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Delores, of Schuyler; two sons, Craig (Michelle) Cook, of Buffalo and Jeff Cook (Jessica), of Frankfort; the pride and joy of Bruce's life, his beloved grandchildren, Olivia Cook, Madison Cook and Matthew Allan Cook; and one brother and two sisters, Bill (Judy) Cook, of Fort Plain, Bonnie (Dennis) Kilmartin, of Sprakers and Tina Sprague, of Fort Plain. He was predeceased by two brothers, Rick and Brad Cook; and his canine companion, Mickey.
In keeping with Bruce's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 12-4 p.m., at the St. Francis Society, 152 Eighth Ave. Frankfort. Spring interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Bruce's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019