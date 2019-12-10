The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
203 2nd Ave
Frankfort, NY 13340
(315) 894-2211
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Francis Society
152 Eighth Ave
Frankfort, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Allan Cook


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Allan Cook Obituary
Bruce Allan Cook 1952 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Mr. Bruce Allan Cook, 67, of Frankfort, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Little Falls, on May 27, 1952, the son of the late Samuel and Bertha Snyder Cook. He attended Fort Plain Schools and graduated from Fort Plain High School with the Class of 1971. He married Delores Coniguliaro on June 16, 1973, in St. Mary's Church in Frankfort, by Father Lamanna.
Bruce was employed as a Lead Man for Union Fork & Hoe Co. for 32 years, until his retirement in 2007.
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Delores, of Schuyler; two sons, Craig (Michelle) Cook, of Buffalo and Jeff Cook (Jessica), of Frankfort; the pride and joy of Bruce's life, his beloved grandchildren, Olivia Cook, Madison Cook and Matthew Allan Cook; and one brother and two sisters, Bill (Judy) Cook, of Fort Plain, Bonnie (Dennis) Kilmartin, of Sprakers and Tina Sprague, of Fort Plain. He was predeceased by two brothers, Rick and Brad Cook; and his canine companion, Mickey.
In keeping with Bruce's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 12-4 p.m., at the St. Francis Society, 152 Eighth Ave. Frankfort. Spring interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Bruce's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now