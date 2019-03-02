|
Bruce Andrew Russell, Jr. 1966 - 2019
BURLINGTON, NC - Bruce Andrew Russell, Jr., age 52, was born in Rome, NY on June 11, 1966. He passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Monday, February 25, 2019.
He will be missed beyond measure. His family and friends will always remember his sense of humor, his unwavering love for his family and his musical talent.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Andrew Russell, Sr.; and his girlfriend of many years Kelly Griffith. He is survived by his children, Daryl Russell, NY; his daughter, Courtney Russell, FL and their mother, Sharri Russell; his grandchildren, Xavier and Meikel Lazo and Silas Russell; his mother, Gail Russell and step-father, Arthur Anderson; his sister, Michelle Frantz and brother-in-law, Stephen Frantz; his brother, David Russell and sister-in-law, Susan Russell; his sister, Dana Porter and brother-in-law, David Porter; and his nephews, River Porter, Jesse Frantz and Cameron Frantz. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019