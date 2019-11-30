|
Bruce S. Ketchum 1932 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Bruce S. Ketcham, 87, has gone home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Home.
He was born on March 31, 1932, in Syracuse, a son of the late Sherman and Laura Murphy Ketcham. Bruce graduated from New Hartford Central Schools and University of Mount Union. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1954, Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Peckham, whom which he shared 33 loving years of marriage before she passed away in 1987. Bruce retired from the New York State DOT where he worked as director of mapping and right of way department, region 2 in Utica for many years and was also a licensed local land surveyor.
Bruce was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of New Hartford where he served in many leadership roles. His passion was singing in the choir for more than 50 years. Music was a gift that he loved to share with others as he also enjoyed singing with the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. With his free time, he enjoyed bowling and golfing and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Ketcham, of VA, Karen Flanagan, of Utica and Kathy Adsit and her husband, Mark, of New Hartford; grandchildren, Chris Ketcham and his wife, Jordan, Jon Lamb and his wife, Candace, Ryan Adsit and his fiancée, Amy Heiderich, Renee Magnussen and her husband, Brandon, Scott Ketcham, Andrew Ketcham and Connor Adsit; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Parker, Ciara and Jacob; sisters-in-law, Doris and Julia Ketcham; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Roger and Ralph Ketcham.
The funeral will be on Tuesday, at 10:00, at the First United Methodist Church of New Hartford, 105 Genesee St., New Hartford. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours will be on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00, at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bruce to the First United Methodist Church Building fund of New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019