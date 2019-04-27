|
Bruno DeBellis 1942 - 2019
FLOYD - Bruno DeBellis, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by the love of his children.
He was born on October 20, 1942, in Ausonia, Italy, a son of the late Michele and Vittoria (Ferraro) DeBellis. He was employed by Kelsey Hayes for 36 years, retiring in 2001.
He was a loving and caring father, grandfather and brother, who cherished the time that he spent with his family, especially while watching the New York Yankees, Juventus soccer and Fox News. He loved spending time in his garden and took specific pride sharing his garlic. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Bruno DeBellis, Jr., of New York City, Marisa Mancini, of Marcy and Michael DeBellis, also of Marcy; his adored grandchildren, Giacomo Mancini, Alessandro Mancini and Matthew Walter; his sister, Antoinetta Graziano, of Italy; cousin, Michele Ferraro, of LaGrangeville, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his close friends, Tony and Nina Morizio, John and Dora Cappelli, Tony and Rigetta Pagliaro, Victor and Barbara Stucchi, Mariano Durso and Anna D'Angelo. Bruno was predeceased by his brother, Giuseppe DeBellis, of Italy.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Hospice nurses Kim and Georgia, Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care AC 3 and Dr. Win.
Family and friends are invited to attend Bruno's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at a time to be announced, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. There will be no calling hours, however, the family will greet those in attendance at the conclusion of Mass.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019