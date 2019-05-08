|
Bryan G. Bauer
WATERVILLE - Bryan G. Bauer, age 74, departed this life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with his loved ones by his side.
He was born in Utica, NY, the son of the late Gordon and Agnes Lehner Bauer and attended Utica schools. He worked as a truck driver for many years but recently retired from the Oneida City Schools as a bus driver.
Bryan is survived by his partner for life, Diana Sepello; his daughter, Trina Bauer and granddaughter, Taressa; his sister, Marlene Crescenzo and her husband, Dominick; his niece and nephews, Donnie, David, Timothy and Douglas Crescenzo and Kimberly Farrell; several great-nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and James Wheeler; and nephew, Dennis Crescenzo.
Bryan's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church, Chadwicks, NY where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Arthur Krawczenko. Family will gather and greet visitors after the Mass in the vestibule of the church. Inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the guidance of John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2019