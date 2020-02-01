|
Bryan Lawrence Jasek 2012 - 2020
BOONVILLE - Bryan Lawrence Jasek, 7, the son of Henry and Amanda Lynch Jasek, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA, on September 4, 2012. He was currently attending Adirondack Central School, where he was in second grade in Ms. Mathis' class. Bryan loved to race and go as fast as he could. His Mom and Dad called him a "daredevil". He liked drawing and playing video games. He enjoyed playing with his pet cats, Gizmo, Roxy and Bootsy, who was his favorite out of the three. Bryan was a member of the Boonville Cub Scout Pack #13 and enjoyed participating in activities particularly the Pine Wood Derby, where he placed 1st at last year's event. He was certainly a very special child and very much loved and will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his Mom and Dad; one sister, Brooke; one brother, Braiden; maternal grandparents, Alan Lynch, Boonville, Elaine Davis and Michael Hardy, Rome; paternal grandparents, Pamela and Mike Sheppard, Utica; maternal great-grandmother, Genevieve Fuller, West Leyden; maternal great-grandparents, Jean and Clarence Davis, Glenfield; paternal great-grandfather, Ray Hotaling, Forestport; many aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends at school and his aid at school, Morgan Weiler. He was predeceased by grandfather, Henry Jasek, in 2018; and great-grandfather, Larry Fuller, in 2014.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020