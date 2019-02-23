|
|
Burton C. Sperry 1935 - 2019
FORESTPORT/WHITESBORO - Burton C. Sperry, 83, of Forestport, formerly of Whitesboro, passed away on February 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on April 8, 1935, in Utica, NY, the son of Charles B. and Hazel F. Perkins Sperry. Burt was raised in Whitesboro and graduated from Whitesboro Central School Class of 1953. On November 6, 1954, he married Beverly Joan Peters, sharing a deeply devoted and loving marriage of 53 years until her passing in 2008. Mr. Sperry was employed at Oneida Limited for 37 years as a tool and die maker. Burt was a member of the Whitesboro Fire Department, serving in many capacities, including Assistant Chief and President of the Hook & Ladder Company. Burt restored a Studebaker Lark, which he enjoyed for many years.
He loved his camp on North Lake and made it his home. He had a great love for the Adirondacks and truly enjoyed nature, including time spent in his Adirondack Guide Boat that he restored. Burt was a man with vast knowledge, which he enjoyed sharing with family and friends.
Burt is survived by his five children and their spouses, Beverly Robinson, of New Hartford, Debi and Kenny Myers, of Las Vegas, Scott and Tammy Sperry, of Forestport, Melanie and Ken Carstenbrock, of Sebastian, FL, and Peggy and Mike Lantry, of Floyd. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, Jennifer Robinson, Jeff Robinson, Jesse P. Myers, Kimberly Greenhalgh, Jesse Sperry, Warrant Officer Burton C. Sperry, Cody Sperry, Mindy Boyles, Holly Sperry, Erica Sperry, Joseph Carstenbrock, Janessa Carstenbrock, Brandy Cacciatore, Krista Kidwell and Shane M. Lantry. In addition, he leaves behind twenty great-grandchildren who hold a very special place in his heart. Also surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Claire and Jack Murad, of Marcy; sister-in-law, Melissa Sperry, of Herkimer; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Lawrence Robinson; two brothers, James Sperry and Kelvin Sperry; and brothers-in-law, Anthony and Frank Peters.
The family would like to express their thanks to the Masonic Home and to St. Elizabeth Hospital for the care and compassion given to Burt and his family.
In accordance with Burt's wishes, there will be no public services. Services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019