C. Elizabeth (Betty) Mishalanie 1922 - 2019

Matriarch of the Family

UTICA - C. Elizabeth (Betty) Mishalanie, 96, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with her family at her side.

Betty was born on June 28, 1922, in Utica, the daughter of William and Anna Mae (Murphy) Goppert. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and the Utica School of Commerce. In 1948, Betty married Charles L Mishalanie in Minneapolis, MN. They were married 38 years prior to his passing on February 4, 1986.

Betty was sassy, silly, loving, stylish, sweet, kind, caring and fiercely independent. She was the matriarch of the family for decades. She taught us so much, and while we are relieved that she is at peace, we miss her already. We thank her for all she did for all of us.

Surviving are her five children, Charles M. (Denise) Mishalanie, Dr. Michael A. (Rhonda) Mishalanie, David J. (Tamara) Mishalanie, Dr. Elizabeth Mishalanie (James Clary) and Janet (Joel) Gates; grandchildren, Sara (Lee), Sonja, David (Dan), Eric (Erin), Emily, Chelsea, Taylor (Kelsey), Jacob (Ashley) and Conner (Emery); great-grandsons, Max, Myles and Anders; special nieces, Betty Lou, Debbie and Kayla; and very close friend, Dolores Jweid.

Betty was predeceased by siblings, Sister Anne Theresa, CSJ, Evelyn Niejadlik, William, Clarence and Leonard Goppert.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. from the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Betty's name may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society (www.stevens-swan.org). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019