Calvin W. Bidwell 1932 - 2019
COLD BROOK - Calvin W. Bidwell, 87, of Cold Brook, passed away at his home on Monday, November 11, 2019.
He was born on August 15, 1932, in Factoryville, PA, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Roberts) Bidwell. On January 8, 1952, in Whitesboro, he was united in marriage to Eileen Edwards, a blessed union of over 67 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mr. Bidwell, along with his wife, owned and operated a dairy farm in Steuben until 1963, when they sold the farm and he accepted a position with the Holland Patent School System. He retired there as a Transportation Supervisor after 31 years of dedicated service.
He was a member of the Holland Patent American Legion Leon Roberts Post 161 Sons of the American Legion. He was a lifetime member of the Holland Patent Fire Department, where he once served as Chief. He also built and drove the Holland Patent Firematics Race Car and won many championships over the years. He was the founder of the Jeff Lewis Transportation Supervisors Association and the Mohawk Valley Transportation Supervisors, where he was the recipient of many distinguished awards. In 2000, he was inducted into the New York State Transportation Supervisors Hall of Fame.
Mr. Bidwell was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who cherished the time that he spent with his family. His family was the most important aspect of his life. He loved woodworking and built many fine pieces of furniture over the years. He also built his own log cabin home.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Bidwell; and his children, Neil (Mary) Bidwell, Dale Bidwell, Aaron (Amanda) Bidwell, Sharon Harp and Karen (Bernie) Kelly. He leaves his grandchildren, Angel, David and James (Danielle) Skibitski, Carolyn, Meghan (Mark), Samuel and Matthew Bidwell, Daniel Boak, Ethan and Noah Bidwell, Jason and Joshua Harp, Max (Summer) Bidwell, Brittany, Levi, Ethan and Jaime Kelly and Alice Bidwell; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He leaves his foster sisters, Sandy (Paul) Maikranz and Linda (Steve) Boucheron; foster brother, David (Mary) Kessler; three sisters-in-law, Judy (Barry) Bingham, Linda (Ed) Krukowski and Anne Edwards; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends including Steve and Jo Ann Abel. He was predeceased by two sons, Dean and Michael; and a daughter, Wanda; his foster parents, Harold and Helen Kessler; two brothers, Ralph and Arlan Bidwell; a foster brother, Robert Kessler; and brother-in-law, William Edwards.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Townsend Cemetery, Stittville. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019