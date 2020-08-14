Camille C. Musa 1945 - 2020
TIFFIN - Camille C. Musa, 74, of Tiffin, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. in the emergency room at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.
Camille was born on November 28, 1945, in Rome, NY, to the late Thomas A. Sr. and Latina (Recchio) Mercurio. She married Joseph L. Musa in Rome, NY on August 14, 1965 and he survives in Tiffin.
Camille is survived by her children, Heather (Daniel) Francis and Kyle Musa, both of Tiffin; three grandchildren, Connor Musa, Olivia Musa and Chase Francis, all of Tiffin; two brothers, Steven (Della) Mercurio, of Syracuse, NY and Dominick Mercurio, of Rome, NY; two sisters, Ann Marie (Herb Gould) Autrey, of Rome, NY and Linda (Tim) Traxel, of Rome, NY; four sisters-in-law, Janette Mercurio, of Rome, NY, Nancy (Dennis) Fisher, of Martinsburg, WV, Susan (Richard) Dorsagno, of Utica, NY and Joanna Ardo, also of Utica, NY. Camille is also survived by many nieces and nephews scattered around the country.
Camille was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Thomas A. Mercurio, Jr.; and a sister, Cathy Stallings.
Camille worked in Dietary at the St. Francis Home and also at Tiffin Center. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and a 1963 graduate of Rome Free Academy, Rome, NY. Camille enjoyed working in her garden and crocheting.
There will not be any funeral services at this time for Camille.
The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory, Tiffin, is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Humane Society.
