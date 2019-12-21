|
Candace Gehringer-Hughes 1944 - 2019
WHITESBORO, NY - Candace (Candy) Gehringer-Hughes, 75, of Whitesboro, NY, the matriarch of our family, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Waterville Residential Care Center.
She was born on February 20, 1944, in Utica, the daughter of the late George and Esther Terns Gehringer. Candy received her education at Sauquoit Valley High School and was employed by several area nursing home facilities and apartment building management firms until her retirement. Candy enjoyed working hard and caring for others, whose needs she always put before her own. She enjoyed her family, camping, travel and good food.
Candy is survived by her seven children of whom she was extremely proud. They include three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Darlene Scott, of Chadwicks, NY, James and Melissa Scott, of Oxford, MS and John Hughes, Jr. and wife, Jessica, of Christiana, PA; four daughters and their spouses and partners, Leslie Scott-Malo and husband, William, of Northridge, CA, Jennifer Hughes and partner, Paul Morton, of Tualatin, OR, Corinne Hughes and wife, Marsa Gleason, of Newport, RI and Alyson Hughes and partner, Nicholas Arroyo, of Athens, GA. Candy has ten grandchildren, Cassandra, Jennifer, Cheyenne, Kaila, Sierra, Tyler, Ethan, Christian, Lexi and Ellis; and five great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Chaz, Lilenyx, Danny and Dylan. Candy is also survived by her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcia and Robert Thomas, of Waterville, NY and Karen and Ed Wheeler, of Waterville, NY; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, David Gehringer; sister, Patrica "Dub" Gehringer,; and Candy's long-time partner of 20 years, Donald Lambert.
Per her request, in lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Sauquoit Valley Friends & Neighbors, 2348 Main Street, Clayville, NY 13322 or the American Red Cross.
Services will be at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019