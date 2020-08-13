Carl J. Ciccarelli, Sr. 1929 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Carl J. Ciccarelli, Sr. passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home after a courageous two year battle with leukemia, on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 91.
He was born on February 11, 1929, the youngest of 11 children. His parents, John Batista and Marie Grace (Cuifo) Ciccarelli welcomed him into their large family typical of an earlier time. He was proud of his Italian heritage. Dad frequently spoke fondly of his education at John F. Hughes School in Utica.
Joined in marriage to Ialean S. (Davis) Ciccarelli on June 14, 1958, they shared a blessed union of 43 years until her passing on July 7, 2001.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Carl J. Ciccarelli, and Kenneth J. and Denise (Bonham) Ciccarelli. Also surviving are two grandsons, Kevin Ciccarelli and Brian Ciccarelli. He will be missed by his little buddy, his four-legged grand-dog, Monty.
Dad's passing marks the end of a generation. He was predeceased by seven brothers, John (Josephine), Alex (Theresa), Victor (Mary, Connie), Tony (Antoinette), Angelo and Peter (both passed away at age 5), and Albert (Minnie) Ciccarelli; and three sisters, Rose (Frank) Costello, Victoria (Walter) McMaster, and Loretta (Joe) Toro. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was very proud of his service to his country as a member of the United States Army, especially his participation in Korea.
An active member of the Whitestown American Legion Post #1113, he served as commander from 2001-2002. He proudly chaired the Children's Christmas Party, even as his health began to decline, along with several other events and activities at the Legion. Dad participated in the American Heart Association
Walk/Run chairing the Veteran's Division for many years. He was extremely honored to be named Volunteer of the Year in 2018.
A man of faith, he attended the First United Methodist Church of New Hartford.
We would like to offer our sincere thanks to his primary care physician, Dr. Karishma Circelli of MVHS at St. Elizabeth Hospital for her compassionate care. Dad's fierce battle with leukemia was difficult. Dr. Manzurul Sikder, Debra Iselo, the infusion nurses, and the entire office staff at Slocum-Dickson Oncology eased the burden with their outstanding care of Dad and us, too. Hospice & Palliative Care personnel allowed Dad to remain at home, and we are forever grateful for all they did.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00-4:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Ciccarelli family. Please follow our staff's guidance when you arrive. Face coverings are required and contact tracing will be implemented. Memorial contributions to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org
or First United Methodist Church of New Hartford would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Private funeral services will take place at First United Methodist Church of New Hartford. Interment with Military Honors will take place privately at Sauquoit Valley Cemetery. Dad will be laid to rest next to Mom, something he spoke of frequently and looked forward to as his health declined.
Affectionately written by Carl's family.

