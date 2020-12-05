Carma M. Lenz 1939 - 2020
CHARLOTTE, NC - Carma M. Lenz, 81, of Charlotte, NC, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Born in Utica, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Carma Allen Gabel. She graduated from U.F.A. and Utica College. Ms. Lenz sang with the Charlotte Oratorio and the Charlotte Chamber Singers.
She is survived by her sister, Catherine Nasgowitz, of Fountain Inn; her nieces, Lisa Bachtel and Pamela (Paul) Smith; her nephew, Kris (Michelle) Nasgowitz; her great-niece, Violette Bachtel; and her great-nephews, Griffin and Tanner Bachtel.
She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Scott Lenz; and her brother-in-law, Herbert George Nasgowitz.
Cannon Byrd Funeral Home, Fountain Inn, SC is assisting the family. www.CannonByrd.com
.