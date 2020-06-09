Carmel (Babe) Parisi
1927 - 2020
Carmel (Babe) Parisi 1927 - 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - Carmel (Babe) Parisi, 92, passed away, peacefully in the arms of Christ, on June 4, 2020.
Memorial donations in Carmel's name to the Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, 1 Abele Blvd., Clifton Park, NY 12065 or to a charity of your choice.
Services were private. Please visit www.burkefuneralhome.com to leave online messages of sympathy.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 9, 2020
Toni and family. So sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. Hold close the wonderful memories. You are all in my prayers
Rosemary Vennero
Friend
June 8, 2020
To Carmel's Family and Friends,
You are in our prayers during this time of sorrow.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
