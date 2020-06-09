Carmel (Babe) Parisi 1927 - 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - Carmel (Babe) Parisi, 92, passed away, peacefully in the arms of Christ, on June 4, 2020.
Memorial donations in Carmel's name to the Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, 1 Abele Blvd., Clifton Park, NY 12065 or to a charity of your choice.
Services were private. Please visit www.burkefuneralhome.com to leave online messages of sympathy.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.