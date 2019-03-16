|
|
Carmela Javarone 1926 - 2019
NAPLES, FL - Carmela Javarone, formerly from New Hartford, NY, passed away, with her husband of 70 years by her side, on February 22, 2019.
In addition to her husband, Lewis, she is survived by her two children, Dorene (Christopher) Clarkin, Floyd, NY and Dr. Richard (Deborah) Javarone, Naples FL; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Salvatore (Joyce) Giarrizzo, St Johnsville, NY; and her nephews.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019