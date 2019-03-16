Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Javarone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela Javarone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmela Javarone Obituary
Carmela Javarone 1926 - 2019
NAPLES, FL - Carmela Javarone, formerly from New Hartford, NY, passed away, with her husband of 70 years by her side, on February 22, 2019.
In addition to her husband, Lewis, she is survived by her two children, Dorene (Christopher) Clarkin, Floyd, NY and Dr. Richard (Deborah) Javarone, Naples FL; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Salvatore (Joyce) Giarrizzo, St Johnsville, NY; and her nephews.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.