Carmelita (LaBella) Syrotynski 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Carmelita (LaBella) Syrotynski, age 90, went home to the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Sitrin Health Care Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on February 27, 1929, Carmelita was the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Bonanza) LaBella. She was raised and educated locally. On November 17, 1951 she married John Syrotynski, Jr. with whom she shared 57 years prior to his passing on March 24, 2009. They depended on one another's companionship; they were blessed with two children and the generations that followed.
During her employment years, Carmelita was an assembler at UNIVAC, the position from which she retired. Coming from a large family, it was from a young age that she knew the joy of being around her loved ones. She was blessed with grandchildren that renewed her, adored her, and she was fortunate enough to care for. When her great-grandchildren arrived, once again, she loved to see their faces. She had a sense of humor and enjoyed laughter. Carmelita was a fabulous baker, wonderful cook, and she honored her Italian heritage. Carmelita was a former member of the Daughters of Columbus. She practiced her Catholic faith as a parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Society.
Carmelita is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Musch with whom she resided, and her beloved granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Musch; her son and daughter-in-law, John III and Regina Syrotynski, and her cherished grandchildren, Dr. John Michael and Rachel Syrotynski, and Russell J. and Jennifer Syrotynski; and great-grandchildren, John Michael Syrotynski Jr., Gabriel Syrotynski, Nicholas Syrotynski, Marco Syrotynski, and Stella Syrotynski. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins, especially acknowledging Kathleen Timpano, and Elaine Elefante who have been most beloved because of their devotion and respect; and brother-in-law, Samuel Syrotynski. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and James J. Graziano; son-in-law, John Peter Musch who she always held close to her heart; and her in-laws.
The family is grateful to the staff of the Sitrin Health Care Center Magnolia House for the compassionate care they provided to Carmelita during her stay, especially Kim, Sharon, Rachel, and Nicole who went way above and beyond.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carmelita's Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday morning at 10:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish offered by Rev. James Cesta. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum and all are welcome to join in her committal prayers.
