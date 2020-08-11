Carmella (Cardinale) Biasi 1921 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Carmella M. "Cookie" Biasi, 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community.
Carmella was born in Utica, on April 21, 1921, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Maria (Camardo) Cardinale. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. On October 10, 1941, Cookie was joined in marriage to Charles A. Biasi. Charlie and Cookie shared over 54 loving years of marriage and were a very active couple. They worked tirelessly at the East Side Senior Center, where they enjoyed many friendships. Her beloved Charlie passed away on January 19, 1995.
Mrs. Biasi was employed as an inspector and packer at Utica Cutlery for over 33 years, retiring in 1983.
Cookie was a tireless volunteer of the Boilermaker, where she and her sister, Rose, operated a water station for many years well into their 80's. She was an avid NY Yankees fan and for many years, loved spending the summer at her camp in Old Forge. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved sharing these treasured items, as well as a risqué joke with family and friends.
She is survived by her beloved brother, Raymond "Ray" Cardinale; many beloved nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging, Dr. Patrick and Patty Cardinale, Marilyn and Bill Montesano and Eve and Bob Calli, Andrea and Mike Buckley and Naomi Hawkins; and also many beloved great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Theresa and Michael Moccaldi, Rose and John Jalowiec, Chancey and Andy Pasqualicchio and Marie Miremont; and her sister-in-law, Theresa M. "Tasha" Cardinale.
Cookie's family honored her in a private ceremony and she was laid to rest by her beloved Charlie at St. Agnes Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cedarbrook at Sitrin HC where she spent several wonderful years and also the staff of the Monroe Unit of the Masonic Care Community for her recent care.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com