Carmella "Millie" (Doti) Fausto 1922 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Carmella "Millie" (Doti) Fausto, age 97, went home to the Lord when she passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on July 16, 1922, Carmella was the daughter of the late Ralph and Catherine (Pepe) Doti. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1940. On May 7, 1949 she married Michael A. Fausto with whom she shared 29 years prior to his passing on August 24, 1978. As a couple they were very loving and showed great devotion to one another.
Millie started her working career in the insurance field with Lawrence T. Gilroy (Tom Gilroy) in 1949 and continued to work for that agency which now is Gilroy, Kernan & Gilroy for over 50 years, retiring in 1985. She belonged to numerous civic and social organizations throughout her life. She followed her brother Joe's interest in classic automobiles and was a member of the Mohawk Motorcades Car Club. An avid fan of the NY Yankees and the Syracuse Orange, she followed them through each season with great enthusiasm. Millie was a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church/St. Agnes Church.
Millie is survived by her nephews and their families, Anthony and Marilyn Barretta, and Michael Barretta; great-nieces and great-nephews, Joseph and Lori Barretta, Ann Marie and Warrick Ireland; great-great niece, Madelyn Barretta; Tallulah, and Chiara Ireland.
She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Joseph Barretta, brother Joseph R. Doti; and her brothers-in-law and spouses Dominick and Stephanie Fausto, and Paschal "Pat" and Fern Fausto.
The family would like to express their gratitude to her beloved friend Angela Pohleven for her care and concern for Millie.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Carmella's life privately and funeral services will be held with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Millie's honor may be made to the Abraham House online at https://www.theabrahamhouse.org or by mail to Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at https://www.stjude.org or by mail to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.