Carmella (LaBella) Mallozzi 1925 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Carmella Mallozzi, 95, passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Carmella was born in Utica, February 25, 1925, the youngest of 22 children to Moses and Theresa (Leone) LaBella. She was educated in local schools, attending Brandegee and T.R. Proctor High School. On February 8, 1947, Carmella was joined in marriage to Cosmo J. Mallozzi. They shared over 54 loving years of marriage together, living and raising their family in Utica. Her beloved Cosmo passed away on December 17, 2001.
Carmella's life revolved around her family and the happiest times of her life were always focused around family get-togethers.
Carmella was employed for many years as the head waitress of the banquet room of the Diplomat Restaurant. She was involved in North Utica Civic organizations, North Utica Senior Center and a communicant of St. Peter's Church.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Sandra Mallozzi, of Orlando, FL and Cosmo and Ronni Mallozzi, of N. Venice, FL; two daughters and sons-in-law, Rosemary and Roger Povec, of Marcy and Teresa and James Youlen, of Liverpool; beloved grandchildren, Jon and Crystal Mallozzi, Richard and Christine Mallozzi, David and Chloe Mallozzi, Karen and Jill Berberich, Zachary and Jodi Povec, Rebecca and Ben Pagel, Kimberly Povec, Michael and Samantha Youlen and Courtney Youlen; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Payton Mallozzi, Fiona Mallozzi, Ray Mallozzi, Caleb and Eden Povec, Noah Pagel, Elizabeth and Addison Youlen and Sofia Youlen; and also many nieces, nephews, and special friends. She was predeceased by her 21 brothers and sisters.
Carmella's Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Peter's Church with interment in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their deepest gratitude to Carmella's many caregivers, especially acknowledging, Sharon, Gina, Ann, Samantha, Debbie, Laurie, Hannah, Kia, Destiny, Taraze and Key, for the loving care and compassion shown to Carmella over the last several years.
In lieu of flowers, and in Carmella's memory, please consider donations to the North Utica Senior Center or St. Peter's Church.
