Carmen A. Bianco 1930 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Carmen A. Bianco, age 88, of New Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, where he had been a resident.
He was born on November 22, 1930, in Carbondale, PA, a son of the late Peter and Anna Catrombome Bianco, and was educated in local schools. He served our country from 1948-1952 in the US Army. Carmen was blessed to find love in his life during times of adversity. He was first married to Jeannette Cardamone, for several years, until her passing. He then found love again and was married to Eleanor (Ognowski) Haley until her passing and again found love and married Theresa (Polack) DiMaggio-Mazza until her passing.
Carmen was a meat cutter by trade and worked for the G & L Packing Co. for several years. His last employment was with the Smith Packing Co. until his retirement.
Surviving are his stepchildren, David and Gina Haley, of Rome, NY, Paul and Alyssa Haley, of NJ, and Donna and George LaFleur, of NC; one sister, Jean D'Alessandro; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Samuel and Eleanor Bianco, Peter Bianco, Jr., and Richard and Joanne Bianco; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica. His funeral service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Private entombment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care, Inc., in memory of Carmen. Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019