Carmen F. Cristallo 1924 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Carmen F. Cristallo, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica.
Carmen was born in Utica, on July 2, 1924, a son of the late Salvatore and Vincenza (Genco) Cristallo. He was educated in local schools and a graduate of TR Proctor High School. He attended Mohawk Valley Applied Technology; the predecessor of MVCC. He later taught graphic design at MVCC for many years.
Carmen served our country in the US Army during WWII. He saw action in the European Theater and earned five battle stars at Omaha Beach during the Normandy Invasion, the Battle of Malmedy and the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.
On March 5, 1949, Carmen was joined in marriage to the former Florence E. Hall, of Watertown. They lived and raised their family in Utica and Frankfort for many years and also spent several years in the Oneonta and Laurens area. They shared over 63 loving years until her passing on April 9, 2012. Carmen was a window designer and worked for various department stores, including the Boston Store for many years. He was past Commander of the Laurens American Legion, Past President of the Oneonta Kiwanis Club and a member of the Oneonta Elks Club. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed being a member of Woodhaven Golf Course, Cee Jay Golf Course and the Colonial Ridge Golf Club.
Carmen is survived by his beloved daughter, Gail Greco; granddaughters, Beverly Greco, Lisa Greco (with whom he shared a very special relationship) and Jessica Lefkowitz; grandson, Christopher Cristallo; many beloved great and great-great grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Rosemarie and Florio Vitullo; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Carmen F. Cristallo, Jr.; a granddaughter, Courtney Cristallo; a brother, Salvatore Cristallo; and sister, Jennie Pimpinella.
In keeping with Carmen's wishes, all services will be private. He was laid to rest with military honors, beside his wife, at St. Agnes Cemetery in Utica.
The family would like to thank the staff of the 4th floor of the The Grand Nursing Home for the loving care shown to Carmen during his stay there.
