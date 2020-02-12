|
Carmen G. Cardarelli 1928 - 2020
FRANKFORT – Mr. Carmen G. Cardarelli, beloved husband, father, grandfather and downtown Utica barber, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, February 10, 2020. His passing occurred in the privacy and comfort of his home with his loving wife of 65 years, Florence, at his side.
Born in Utica on July 16, 1928, Carmen was the son of the late Paul and Fernanda (Veranini) Cardarelli. His childhood was spent in Utica, where he received his formal education. His passion as a barber began at the age of 20, when he began training under his father's barbering business; subsequently, he passed his barbering exam shortly before being drafted to the Korean War. Carmen honorably served his country by doing his duty in the United States Army where his full-time service occupation was cutting the hair of his fellow troops.
Upon his return home, Carmen met and fell in love with the former Florence DiChristina and on June 4, 1955 the two were wed at St. Mary's Church, Frankfort. Their love spanned over six decades and together they worked hard, built a life, raised their daughters and passed on the importance of family to the generations that followed.
For over seventy years, Carmen used his "steady hands" to immerse himself in the work that he loved. As the proprietor of the Clubman's Barber Shop on Devereux Street, he became the "host of a landmark meeting house in Downtown Utica." For decades, his customers would come to him not only for a haircut, but for friendly talk about local happenings, politics, news and especially baseball. Carmen's love for the New York Yankees was no secret to anyone who stepped into his shop and took a look around at the memorabilia that graced his walls.
Working within the community gave Carmen the opportunity to get to know people from all walks of life…and he was loved by every person that met him. He was extremely intelligent, an aficionado of classical opera music and meticulous in his dress and appearance. His soft-spoken and kind demeanor was impressive to say the least and he was never in a bad mood…unless he was hungry!
Family was Carmen's absolute first priority in life and he constantly gathered his loved ones together, always stressing the importance of staying close to one another. Sunday dinners were where some of the best times were had, allowing Carmen to dote on his adored grandchildren, tease his daughters and deliver the best one-liners in his own sarcastic sense of humor.
Carmen Cardarelli was a man of elegance, class, integrity and strength. These traits and that never-failing smile will be the undying legacy he leaves to his family and the many friends he made along life's journey.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Florence; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Lydia and Andy Zaffarano, of Frankfort and Elaine Cardarelli and Don Wagner, of Utica; his two granddaughters, Andrea and Efrain Cordero, of Whitesboro and Lindsey and Christopher DeMarchis, of Kenmore, NY; and his amazing great-grandchildren, Carmen Maria Cordero and Xavier Lee Cordero. He also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law, Malio and Dorothy Cardarelli and David and Linda Cardarelli, all of New Hartford; his in-laws, Neva Volo, Joseph DiGristina, Frank DiSpirito, Josephine DiGristina and Mary DiChristina; many nieces and nephews; and longtime close family friends, Bill and Chris Schwerdt and Annette Wilcox.
Besides his parents, Carmen was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Betty Cardarelli; his sister and brother-in-law, Gia and Raymond Carparelli; and his in-laws, Nebo Volo, Marie DiGristina, Joanne DiSpirito, Charles DiGristina, Salvatore DiChristina and Rose and Charles Bellino.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr. Ashok Patel for his care and concern these past few months. Also, thank you to all the nurses from Community Health Center and Advanced Wound Care. Your kindness to our Carmen was sincerely appreciated.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Carmen's funeral service will commence on Saturday morning, February 15, 2020, at 9:30 AM at the funeral home and at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Spring interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions in Carmen's name to the Utica Rescue Mission, 293 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Carmen's family has entrusted his final arrangements to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors. Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020