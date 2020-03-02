|
Carmen J. Filletti 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Carmen J. "Nooch" Filletti, 91, Retired UPD, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, after a brief illness.
Carmen was born on May 30, 1928, a son of the late Bruno and Stella (Tripepi) Filletti. He was a graduate of Proctor High School, Class of 1947 and a key member of the famed Proctor "Granite Wall", he played on the 1946 undefeated Proctor football team of which he was very proud of. On June 2, 1956, Nooch was joined in marriage to the former, Corinne "Bunny" Giruzzi. Nooch and Bunny shared over 61 years of marriage and enjoyed many happy times, especially with their family at the camp on White Lake. Bunny passed away on April 9, 2018. Carmen was a police officer for the Utica Police Department for over 20 years, retiring as a detective.
A very unique man, Nooch's granddaughter summed it up best. "When I think about my Pa, a couple "two tree" things will always bring a smile to my face. First, our traditions. He didn't just pass them down, he passed them down strong. If I listed them out, it would look like a bunch of recipes. But it was really always about family. Thinking about some of my best memories growing up (and my hopes for my future family), I think about these traditions and will always think about Pa. Second, his confidence and honesty (brutal at times). You always knew where you stood with him and that he wanted the very best for you. All of my Mom's delicious food, "B+" he would say, because if he "gave her an A she would stop trying." I'll never forget that. I'll always admire him for pushing us to be our best. He said what he meant and meant what he said, capisci? Speaking of "capisci," he sure had a way with words. He called it Italian, but rarely was Google translate able to confirm anything he said. These phrases, you know, what "the old greaseballs" used to say, they're our values, our morals; words to live by. He gave us enough to last a lifetime."
Carmen is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Estelle and Gary Mancuso, of Utica; two sons and daughters-in-law, Carmen and Lisa Filletti and Paul and Tammy Filletti, all of Marcy; grandchildren, Dr. Mia and Josh Risler, Nina and Mark Ranieri, Carmen Jr. and Dr. Erin Filletti, Bianca and Greg Bussey, Marissa Filletti, Donte Filletti and Gianna Filletti; great-grandchildren, Grace and Emma Risler, Olivia, Mark, Julianna, Dominick and Francis Ranieri, Enzo Filletti and Wyatt Bussey; one sister, Nancy DeMartino; sisters-in-law, Patricia Powers and Carmella Giruzzi; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his great-grandson, Vincenzo Louis Ranieri; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Grace Morgan, Katherine Filletti, John DeMartino and Palma and Frank Percia; in-laws, John Giruzzi, Jr., Franklin "Butch' and Angela Giruzzi and Ron Powers.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, at 9 a.m., from the Matt Funeral Home and at 10 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Lou Ruggiero, for the kindness and friendship that he showed to Nooch, it will never be forgotten.
In memory of Carmen, please consider donations to . stjude.org
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020