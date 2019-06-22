|
Carmen Melendez 1935 - 2019
UTICA - Carmen Melendez, age 84, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Carmen is survived by her children and their loves, Hilda Rodriguez and her husband, Jose Corona, Ana "Lily" and Jose Colon, Jr., Efrain "Lilo" and Dora (Colon) Rodriguez, and Victoria Nunez and Jose "Efrain" Campose, and Victoria's dad, Carmelo Cotto; her companion, Pedro Rivero; her 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Maria (Rivera) Melendez.
Visitation will be held Monday from 5-8 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Carmen's funeral service will commence on Tuesday morning at 9:30 from the funeral home and at 10:30 at Historic Old St. John's Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019