Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Melendez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Melendez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmen Melendez Obituary
Carmen Melendez 1935 - 2019
UTICA - Carmen Melendez, age 84, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Carmen is survived by her children and their loves, Hilda Rodriguez and her husband, Jose Corona, Ana "Lily" and Jose Colon, Jr., Efrain "Lilo" and Dora (Colon) Rodriguez, and Victoria Nunez and Jose "Efrain" Campose, and Victoria's dad, Carmelo Cotto; her companion, Pedro Rivero; her 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Maria (Rivera) Melendez.
Visitation will be held Monday from 5-8 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Carmen's funeral service will commence on Tuesday morning at 9:30 from the funeral home and at 10:30 at Historic Old St. John's Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.