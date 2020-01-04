|
Carmen R. Famolaro 1922 - 2019
UTICA - Carmen R. Famolaro, 97, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Bethany Gardens Skilled Living Center, Rome.
He was born February 9, 1922, one of eight children of Salvatore, Sr. and Josephine Cotruzzola Famolaro and received his education in Utica schools. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force 406th Bomb Squadron during WWII in the European African Theater from 1942 until his honorable discharge in 1945 as a Tech Sergeant. He was awarded the Air Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters. On July 26, 1943, Carmen was united in marriage to Josephine M. Nole, a blessed union of 65 years, until her death on April 24, 2009. Carmen worked at the Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, until retiring. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. Carmen was a gifted woodworker and enjoyed making all kinds of things out of wood. Making sausage in the oil was a favorite pastime. He also raised beagles. He especially enjoyed his Saturday morning meetings at his home with compares Tiny Puccine, Rock Carzo and nephew, Sam Famolaro.
Carmen was a communicant of St. Peter's Church, Utica and a member of the American Legion Post #229 of North Utica.
Surviving are his sons, Sam Famolaro and his fiancée, Debra Strange, Carl Famolaro and his wife, Sheila; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John Famolaro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave., Utica, NY.
Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020