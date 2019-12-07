|
|
Carmeta (Mason) Muller 1929 - 2019
HERKIMER - Mrs. Carmeta (Mason) Muller, age 89, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, at the Foltsbrook Center, in Herkimer, where she has been a resident for the past four years. During her stay there she received excellent care from the compassionate and caring staff. For this, her family is forever grateful.
Born on December 14, 1929, Carmeta was the daughter of the late Cary and Thelma (Packard) Mason. She was raised and educated locally and graduated from Little Falls High School. She then continued her education at SUNY Potsdam where she earned her degree in elementary education.
On August 2, 1952, Carmeta was united in marriage to Henry F. "Hank" Muller with whom she shared in a blessed union of 63 years, until his passing on March 27, 2016.
Carmeta loved her work as an educator and spent the majority of her career as a Second Grade Teacher at North Street School and Remington Elementary, in Ilion. She had a profound impact on the hearts of the many students whose paths she crossed over the years and in turn they brightened her life.
A self-taught, gifted pianist, Carmeta held a lifelong passion for music and she shared this love with her friends and family alike. In fact, she gifted 20 plus years of her talents to so many appreciative friends at the Mohawk Valley Nursing Home on their grand piano. Carmeta held strong to her Catholic faith and she was a longtime parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church, in Mohawk. Her siblings, nieces and nephews meant the world to her and her presence will forever be missed but never forgotten. We will always cherish our memories of "Aunt Meatzie" and especially this time of the year, Christmas time, which she truly loved the most. She always expressed her giving ways to many local charities in a most generous and kind way.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Carmen, of Herkimer; her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Mary Mason, of Stony Point, NY; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including a great-niece, Jessica Spatto. Besides her parents and husband, Carmeta was predeceased by her sisters, June Herringshaw and Jean Colonna; a niece, LuAnn Herringshaw; a nephew, Roger A. Mason; and three brothers-in-law, Grover Herringshaw, James Colonna and William Carmen.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Monday evening, December 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 6 p.m., at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011. Carmeta's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, immediately upon the conclusion of visitation, with Sister Mary Jo Tallman, CSJ, Parish Life Director of Blessed Sacrament Church, officiating. Spring interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, where Carmeta will be laid to rest with her husband.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to Blessed Sacrament Church of Mohawk. Envelopes will be available at the Enea Family Funeral Home for this purpose.
Carmeta's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019