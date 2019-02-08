|
|
Carol A. Alden 1954 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Carol A. Alden, 64, of New York Mills, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the home of her son in Oriskany.
She was born on August 17, 1954 in Utica, one of six children of Joseph and Maryet Cook Shires. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School and the Utica School of Commerce with a degree in Health Management and Accounting. On November 6, 1976, Carol married Bruce D. Alden in Utica, a loving union of 42 years. Carol worked for Belden Jewelers in Sangertown Mall.
Surviving are her husband, Bruce; a son and daughter-in-law, Donald "Bruce" and Erin Alden, of Oriskany; daughter, Rachael Alden, of New York Mills; grandchildren, Logan and Vanessa Alden, of Oriskany; her siblings, Linda Kelly, of Utica, Marilyn and Thomas Hemmerick, of Nevada and Joseph Shires and Patricia Shires, both of Utica; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, John Shires.
Services and interment, in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, NY, will be private.
Carol's family wishes to thank Hospice, especially Beth Ireland and Irene Kurtelawcz for their compassionate care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019