The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Jakubowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Jakubowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol A. Jakubowski Obituary
Carol A. Jakubowski 1941 - 2019
Devoted Mother and Grandmother
UTICA - Carol A. Jakubowski, 78, went home, peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2019.
She was born on May 6, 1941, in Utica, to the late Thomas and Jennie (Betka) Cappelli. She was a graduate of UCA and Utica School of Commerce. Carol was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother and had a special bond with her grandson Matthew, who held a special place in her heart.
She is survived by her children, Charlene Deon, Whitesboro and John Jakubowski and companion, Kathleen McSweeney, Utica; beloved grandson, Matthew Deon; sister, Barbara (Michael, Sr.) Messere; her former husband, Frank A. Jakubowski; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Cappelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to Carol's funeral service on Friday at 12 Noon at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her family will receive guests following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Carol's name may be made to Special Olympics New York. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
The Jakubowski family would like to thank all the friends and family who prayed for Carol. They would also like to thank special friends, James Kendrick and David Traglia, as well as, the nurses and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for the care and compassion shown Carol.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
Download Now