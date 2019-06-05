Carol A. Jakubowski 1941 - 2019

Devoted Mother and Grandmother

UTICA - Carol A. Jakubowski, 78, went home, peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2019.

She was born on May 6, 1941, in Utica, to the late Thomas and Jennie (Betka) Cappelli. She was a graduate of UCA and Utica School of Commerce. Carol was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother and had a special bond with her grandson Matthew, who held a special place in her heart.

She is survived by her children, Charlene Deon, Whitesboro and John Jakubowski and companion, Kathleen McSweeney, Utica; beloved grandson, Matthew Deon; sister, Barbara (Michael, Sr.) Messere; her former husband, Frank A. Jakubowski; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Cappelli.

Relatives and friends are invited to Carol's funeral service on Friday at 12 Noon at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her family will receive guests following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Carol's name may be made to Special Olympics New York. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.

The Jakubowski family would like to thank all the friends and family who prayed for Carol. They would also like to thank special friends, James Kendrick and David Traglia, as well as, the nurses and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for the care and compassion shown Carol.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019