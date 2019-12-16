|
Carol C. Clem 1923 - 2019
CLINTON - Carol C. Clem, 96, died, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Lutheran Care, Clinton. NY.
She was born, December 2, 1923, in Syracuse, NY, a daughter of Hazel and Loren Chapman. She was educated in Utica Schools: Bleecker Street School and Utica Free Academy.
She married Paul H. Clem on August 25, 1945 in Utica NY. She worked at Savage Arms, Kelly Girl Services and retired after 25 years as a secretary at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Mrs. Clem was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Denys (Cathy) Clem, Floyd, NY and Rodney (Donna) Clem, Baltimore, MD; and a daughter, Linda Washburn, Whitesboro, NY; grandchildren, Jeffrey Clem, Lauren (Robert) Dawes, Jennifer (Shawn) Sumner, Bryan Washburn, Travis Clem and Ashley Clem; and great-grandchildren, Katie and Connor Dawes and Grayson and Archer Sumner. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Clem; daughter-in-law, Judy Clem; and sister, Shirley Kahler.
The family would like to thank friends and family for the prayers and cards, to the staff of the Lutheran Care Assisted Living and Willow Way Unit for all of their love, compassion and care given to Carol. A very special thank you to Adela Rizanovic and Lyncoln Jennison for their special love and attention shown her for her last ten years.
The funeral will be, Wednesday, December 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Calling hours will be, Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation to Willow Way Unit of Lutheran Care or the Utica Rescue Mission.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019