Carol Cary Hensel Ulrich 1922 - 2019

HOLLAND PATENT - Carol Cary Hensel Ulrich, 96, of Holland Patent, passed away, June 13, 2019, at Sitrin Health Care Center.

She was born, December 4, 1922, in Utica, a daughter of Nelson and Jane Edwards Cary. Carol was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, Class of 1940. She worked as a stock broker at M. Griffith, Inc. Carol was a member and past Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a member of the Colonial Dames of America and the B-Sharp Musical Club. She enjoyed playing piano and organ. Carol also enjoyed golfing.

She is survived by her children, Susan Mondi, Scott and Margaret Hensel, Donald and Deborah Hensel and Robin Hensel and Rene' Cote; grandchildren, Peter and Becky Mondi, Carolyn and Tom DelaPena, Shannon and Rick Kabel, Alicia and Frank Ludtke, Gina and Jeff Martinez, Michael Hensel, Amanda and Doug Palmer and Dylan Hensel; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two nephews, Allan and Sharon Shuemaker and George Shuemaker; also surviving are Richard and Mary Jane Ulrich and Dawn Ulrich.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Donald P. Hensel and Harold K. Ulrich; son, Paul Hensel; grandson, Matthew Mondi; sister, Doris Shuemaker; and Roger Ulrich.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hickory Household at Sitrin for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Whitesboro Alumni Association, PO Box 32, Whitesboro, NY 13492-0032. (wboroalumni.org) Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Calling hours are Monday, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral service will be Monday, 7:00 p.m., at the conclusion of visitation. Interment will be in Carr Cemetery, Marcy.

Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019