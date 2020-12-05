Carol D. (Christopher) Palmieri 1937 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS- Mrs. Carol Diane (Christopher) Palmieri, age 83, of New York Mills and formerly of New Hartford, graciously was reunited with her late husband and the Lord, on December 3, 2020, with her family by her side.
Born in Remsen, on January 15, 1937, Carol was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mary (Persutte) Christopher. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy Class of 1955 and attended Utica College. On December 1, 1956, Carol was married to her soul mate and best friend, August Palmieri. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 50 years of marriage, prior to her beloved Augie's passing on October 9, 2006.
Carol's quest for knowledge led her to attend classes at MVCC and SUNY-IT later in life, where she was awarded a bachelor's degree in nursing. Higher education was at the forefront for Carol, always pushing her children to continuously better themselves through learning and development.
As a woman of great faith, Carol was a Communicant of Historic Old St. John's Church and an active member of St. Francis de Sales Church, prior to its closing. Carol attended weekly mass with her son, August and honored the traditions of the church, which were so important to her. Carol enjoyed the Lenten season and for several years attended the weekly Stations of the Cross on Friday nights with her daughter, Mary. Together, they would travel to worship at the various churches in the area. She also enjoyed the annual bazaar at Historic Old St. John's Church and had a lot of fun purchasing items and making baskets for the basket drive. Her memberships in her younger years included, Gamma Chi, Altar Rosary Society and the Catholic Women's Club. Carol was a very generous individual and patronized many worthwhile charities, too numerous to list.
The center of Carol's life was her family and especially with her son, Augie, Jr., who resided at home with her. She loved it best when her family was together. Carol was exceptionally proud of her children's accomplishments and enjoyed boasting whenever the opportunity arose. Fond memories were made every spring when Carol, her husband, children and grandchildren gathered in Myrtle Beach for a family holiday. Carol also had a passion for the Adirondacks and her two summer homes on Fourth Lake. Carol provided encouragement and support for her husband, Augie, Sr., by working side by side. They were happiest mixing concrete, tearing down a wall, building a new kitchen, moving rocks, etc. Carol enjoyed going to lumber companies, hardware stores, shopping for new furniture and seeking a good sale. She was an amazing interior decorator and could design "on a shoestring" always wanting just the right look. Carol was a spectacular cook and could make a feast on short notice. Whether cooking weekly Sunday dinners in Utica, or on Fourth Lake, she loved it best when her family was together. Carol instilled in her children the importance of strong family morals and traditions. Although Carol's children gave her great joy and respect, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her a renewed sense of fulfillment and love. Carol was often her grandchildren's best supporter at their school events, sports or just being available as a grandmother for an extra hug or a listening ear. Carol shared the love, tenderness and unique sensitivity it took to be admired as a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her innate gifts of sincere affection and loving manner will be everlasting memories of a life that has been well lived.
Mrs. Palmieri is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Maryrose and Albert Santacroce, of Utica; her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kate Palmieri, of Concord, NH, August Palmieri, Jr., at home and Christopher D. and Amy Palmieri, of Mount Kisco, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren Palmieri, Michael and wife Annie Palmieri, Danielle Nelson, Jack Santacroce, Hanna Palmieri, Madelyn Palmieri and Nathan Palmieri; three great-grandchildren, Gemma Guyot-Bender, Kaiden Palmieri and Killian Palmieri; a brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Donna Christopher, of New Hartford; Jeanne Christopher, of Whitesboro; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; and many dear and cherished friends, Alfred and Pauline Fiorentino, Ralph and Olga Gradinetti and Ruth Gorski, to name a few. A sister, Elaine Samarco and a brother, Paul F. Christopher, predeceased Carol.
The entire family offers its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jerry Sloan, as Carol's long term primary care provider and more recently, Michele Chambrone, FNP and her health care team. A special thank you to the caregivers from One Caring Place Plus, Inc. - all of you will forever hold a valuable place in our family's heart for the exceptional care and compassion that was given to Carol and her family. You allowed our mom to remain at home and pass away with the dignity and respect she deserved while watching over our brother, Augie, throughout this difficult time. Also, Hospice and Palliative Care of New Hartford, especially Karen, RN, for allowing our mom to remain pain free.
In keeping with Carol's wishes, there will be no public visitation.
Please consider memorial donations in Carol's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, the Abraham House or Historic Old St. John's Church.
A mass of Christian burial will take place in the Spring/Summer 2021, when we can all be together and celebrate her life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
To view Mrs. Palmieri's online memorial, please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com
