|
|
Carol Detlefsen Sterling 1931 - 2019
UTICA - Carol Detlefsen Sterling passed peacefully on July 19, 2019.
She was born in Utica, NY, on September 29, 1931, the daughter of Gustav Carl Detlefsen and Merle Wetmore Detlefsen.
Carol studied at the State University of New York at Oneonta and at Syracuse University. She worked as a school teacher, guidance counselor and therapy aid. She was a proud member of the West Schuyler Methodist Church.
Carol most enjoyed being with her family and friends in Schuyler and in Melbourne, FL, her own personal "paradise". Carol's easy-going personality welcomed friends and strangers alike into her home where she was always ready with a fresh pot of coffee and a meal lovingly prepared (albeit from a selection of Schwan's frozen entrees!). She was a familiar face at local auctions and garage sales where she took great joy in hunting for an undiscovered masterpiece amongst the stacks of dusty paintings. She brought an air of ease and non-judgement to every personal interaction and this quality made her a beloved member of the community.
Carol was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John M. Sterling, and by her beloved son, John C. Sterling, as well as her dear niece, Kathy (Koennecke) Sugio, and brother-in-law, Robert Bauman.
She is survived by her sister, Janet (Fritz) Koennecke; sister-in-law and best friend, Suzanne Bauman; and her children, Jeff Sterling and Lauren Tennant, as well as her grandchildren, Rebecca (Brendan) Hughes, Carl (Evelyn) Sterling, Katherine Paciello, Nathan Sterling, Sarah Sterling and Margot Tennant, and great-grandchildren, Ethan, John and Aaron Hughes, Daniel and Alana Paciello, and August Williams. She is also survived by her dear nieces and nephews, Alicia Bauman, Fritz (Elizabeth) Koennecke, Hans (Bonnie) Koennecke and Jesse (Lisa) Koennecke, as well as great-nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors, including the Dodges, Langes and Connors.
Carol, along with John M. Sterling and John C. Sterling, will be memorialized at West Schuyler United Methodist Church at 1:30 on Sunday, August 25, 2019, with a celebration of life reception to follow at the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, Carol requested that donations be made to the West Schuyler United Methodist Church or to the Scleroderma Foundation in memory of her son, John Craig Sterling.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019