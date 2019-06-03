|
Carol Frost Crawford Capron 1941 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Carol Frost Crawford Capron, 78, passed, June 1, 2019.
She was born, January 8, 1941, and was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy Frost; and husband, Philip Crawford.
She leaves a daughter, Pam Vanlaningham, of Montgomery, TX and her ex-husband, Kurt; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Lisa Crawford, of Clinton, NY; grandchildren, James Crawford, Brittany (Nik) Six, Mallory (Mark) Vanlaningham, Dayton (Amber) Vanlaningham, Justin (Janelle Pett) Crawford, Kayla (Matthew Moylan) Crawford; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Jaydon, Kaylee, Colin, Karter, Oliver, Kennedy, Tyler, and Aedan; sister, Jackie Moore and brother, Frank Frost; many nieces and nephews and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, please give to Alzheimers.org, AmericanHeart.org or your local humane society.
The family thanks Dr. Kandiah and staff, Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital and the staff at Presbyterian Residential Community for the care given to Carol.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. All are invited to call from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Paris Hill.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 3 to June 4, 2019